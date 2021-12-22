Left Menu

Facebook will not attend CES in person over COVID-19 concerns

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 01:55 IST
Facebook will not attend CES in person over COVID-19 concerns

Facebook parent Meta Platforms inc said on Tuesday it will not attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won’t be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19," Meta said.

