Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest drop CES plans over COVID-19 concerns

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc , Twitter Inc and Pinterest Inc separately said on Tuesday that they will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. "Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won't be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19," Meta said.

Twitter had planned to have some employees attend to participate on panels, but said it has canceled its in-person presence and is exploring what virtual opportunities are possible. Pinterest, which had already been planning a scaled down meeting area for its sales and partner teams from years past, said it had made a final decision to cancel.

CES in the past has attracted over 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling set of casinos and convention space in Las Vegas, serving as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry.

