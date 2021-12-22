Darksiders III, Bloodstained and more titles landing into Stadia Pro on Jan 1

Google will be adding five new titles to Stadia Pro for the New Year. Darksiders III, Bloodstained, Shantae: Risky's Revenge, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders are the new titles that will be landing into Stadia Pro on January 1, 2022.

Darksiders III

In Darksiders III, the third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise., players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all of the best features you've come to know and love from the Metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game.

Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist's curse which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind has become more crystal than flesh.

Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut

Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut is a powder keg of high octane, hair-whipping, hip-shaking action featuring thousands of frames of animation and huge multi-sprite bosses. Guide Half-Genie Shantae through burning deserts, enchanted forests, dripping caverns and deadly labyrinths. Discover magical attacks, brew zombie coffee, save golden babies, and master the art of belly-dancing to transform Shantae into more powerful creatures. Use your powers to foil the lady pirate Risky Boots and save Sequin Land from certain doom.

Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it's time to re-enter Twin Lakes - America's 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through 6 chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague the poor town.

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

A new heroic dragon and rider are taking to the skies and only you can help them defeat the evil villains who destroyed a dragon sanctuary created by Hiccup and Toothless.

Meet your favourite DreamWorks Dragons characters like Hiccup, Astrid, Gobber and more. Complete quests in locations like Valka's Mountain, alongside a host of newly discovered islands, such as Blood Briar Island.

Go up against fearsome boss dragons and defeat the Dragon Trappers who will stop at nothing to capture Patch. Unlock more of Patch's incredible hidden abilities to free captured dragons and stop Eir from carrying out her evil plans.