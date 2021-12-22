Left Menu

Panasonic temporarily halts operation of Malaysia factory due to floods

22-12-2021
Panasonic temporarily halts operation of Malaysia factory due to floods - Nikkei
Japan's Panasonic Corp has suspended operation of its factory in Malaysia due to floods there, Nikkei reported.

The operation of the factory that produces vacuum cleaners and fans is expected to be recovered about after a week, Nikkei said.

The newspaper also said Daihatsu Motor had also halted one of its manufacturing plants in Malaysia.

