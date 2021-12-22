Skit Named as a Cool Vendor in Gartner Cool Vendors in Conversational and NLT Widen Use Cases, Domain Knowledge and Dialect Support

Left Menu

22-12-2021
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Leading voice AI Company, Skit, announced that it’s been named as Cool Vendor based on the November 12, 2021 report titled, “Cool Vendors in Conversational and NLT Widen Use Cases, Domain Knowledge and Dialect Support” by Anthony Mullen, Magnus Revang, Van Baker, and Adrian Lee at Gartner Inc. According to Gartner, “This research does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area, but rather is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.” The report provides recommendations as follows.

“As an applications and software engineering leader looking to understand how emerging technologies drive the future of applications, you should: • Use transformer models to shorten machine training and learning cycles by creating synthetic training data, test data and also using them to generate personalized output at scale for marketing and service experiences.

• Design your architecture so that speech providers are loosely coupled to the design process, so you may pick and choose local providers to obtain the best experience.

• Ensure you have an understanding over what data assets persist should you change vendors by focusing on the co-development of industry specific information with vendors and making it available to the business via semantic AI APIs.” “We are delighted to be named as Cool Vendor in Gartner Cool Vendors in Conversational and NLT Widen Use Cases, Domain Knowledge and Dialect Support,” said Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Skit. “The demand for conversational AI is growing as organizations automate their customer contact centers. Gartner’s designation validates the uniqueness and superiority of our product and reaffirms our commitment to delivering a voice-first future that improves customer engagement and satisfaction.” Source: Gartner, Cool Vendors in Conversational and NLT Widen Use Cases, Domain Knowledge and Dialect Support, Anthony Mullen et al., 12 Nov 2021 Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

