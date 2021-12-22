Left Menu

Over 1.16 lakh road accidents, about 48K deaths on national highways in 2020: Govt

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said a total 1,640 permissions have been granted by the ministry for access to private properties from NHs in the last three years. Replying to another question, he said user fee notification for collection of user fee on Delhi-Meerut Expressway NE-3 is likely to commence soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:34 IST
A total of 1,16,496 road accidents occurred on national highways (NHs), including expressways, in 2020, causing 47,984 deaths, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In 2019, a total of 1,37,191 accidents had taken place on NHs, including expressways, which resulted in 53,872 deaths, according to a written reply to the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The minister said that advanced traffic management systems are an integral part of the concession agreement and have been revised recently to include advanced technology-based solutions like incidence detection smart cameras, emergency telephone boxes, CCTV cameras to improve the safety of commuters as well as improve the surveillance network for security purposes. In addition, he said the ministry is developing wayside amenities along the highways to provide users with hospitals for medical services and also helipads for emergency evacuation in case of medical emergencies. Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said a total 1,640 permissions have been granted by the ministry for access to private properties from NHs in the last three years. Replying to another question, he said user fee notification for collection of user fee on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NE-3) is likely to commence soon.

