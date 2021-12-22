Left Menu

ColorOS 12 beta now available for Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5 and A74 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:59 IST
ColorOS 12 beta now available for Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5 and A74 5G
Image Credit: Oppo

The ColorOS 12 beta version, based on Android 12, is now available for the Oppo Reno 6, Reno 5 and Reno 5 Marvel Edition in Indonesia as well for Oppo A74 5G units in India and Indonesia.

The beta version is for limited users only and will be released in a batched manner. According to a post on the Oppo community, a quota of 5000 users is set for each of the above-mentioned devices.

To apply for the ColorOS 12 beta version, Click Settings > Software Update > Click the settings icon on the screen > Apply for Beta Version > Update Beta Version. Before joining the beta program, users are required to update their devices to the required UI version:

  • Oppo A74 5G: A.12
  • Oppo Reno 5/Reno 5 Marvel Edition: A.28
  • Oppo Reno 6: A.10

ColorOS 12

The ColorOS 12 has a number of new features such as App Cloner, a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji, Privacy Dashboards, three-finger translate, FlexDrop, Phone Manager, to name a few.

The new OS comes with an AI-driven system booster that is said to reduce your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage and leads to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

