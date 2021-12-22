Morocco considers resumption of normal diplomatic representation with Germany

Morocco's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Kingdom is considering resuming bilateral cooperation and normal diplomatic representation with Germany after positive statements and constructive stances recently expressed by the new German government.

It added on Twitter that "Morocco hopes that these statements will be backed up by actions to reflect a new state of mind and mark a new beginning in the relationship based on clarity and mutual respect".

In May, Morocco recalled its ambassador to Berlin for consultations in protest at what it described as Germany's "destructive attitude" towards Rabat's position on the Western Sahara issue.

