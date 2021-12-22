Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy's upcoming flagship for S22 leaks

Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series, will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup, according to a recently leaked poster.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:51 IST
Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series, will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup, according to a recently leaked poster. GSM Arena recently obtained a leaked poster for Samsung's upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series- likely the S22 plus.

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 plus will adopt a camera bump similar to this year's Galaxy S21 lineup. Additionally, the poster also confirms the S Pen support on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. (ANI)

