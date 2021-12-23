China expects 'certain number' of COVID-19 cases due to Olympics arrivals

An official with the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place in a "closed loop", said on Thursday that there was a high possibility of a "certain number" of COVID-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the event.

"A large number of people from different countries and regions will come to China and the flow of people will increase. Consequently, a certain number of positive cases will become a high probability event," Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing organising committee said at a press briefing. (Reporting Yew Lun Tian, writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

