Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

The HDR10+ GAMING standard will be supported by select Samsung 2022 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors. The new HDR gameplay will be unveiled at CES 2022 along with a list of 4K and 8K game titles, all powered by NVIDIA GPUs, the South Korean firm said in a press release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-12-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 08:49 IST
Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung announced today its 2022 TV and gaming monitor lineup will support the new HDR10+ GAMING standard for a more vivid and ultra-responsive HDR gameplay experience with low-latency and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and over 120Hz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series, RTX 20 Series and GTX 16 Series GPUs will support the HDR10+ GAMING standard with drivers scheduled for release in 2022.

We are extremely proud to announce that the new HDR10+ GAMING standard will be adopted by Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED line up with the Q70 TV series and above and gaming monitors, allowing users to enjoy a game-changing experience through cutting-edge visuals and richer, life-like images.

Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Automated HDR calibration, a key feature of the new HDR10+ GAMING standard, provides stunning picture quality to meet the demand of game developers. This translates into one of the most responsive and accurate gaming experiences available to date.

The HDR10+ GAMING standard is an extension of the HDR10+ format that brings superior picture quality by optimizing brightness and contrast scene-by-scene or frame-by-frame, with more accurate color expression.

