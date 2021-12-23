Google Pixel 6's Hold for me/Call Screening features disabled due to bug

Google has disabled Hold For Me and Call Screening features on Pixel 6 phones due to a bug in the December 2021 security update, the company has confirmed in a post on its support forums.

The two features have been disabled on Pixel 6 handsets running on the Android 12 December QPR release (e.g. SQ1D.211205.016.A4) and will remain disabled until the issue is resolved.

To check if your device's build number starts with SQ1D, head over to Settings > About Phone > Build Number.

"In light of a bug in the December Android update, we are disabling Hold For Me and Call Screening on Pixel 6 devices running on Android S December QPR release (e.g. SQ1D.211205.016.A4) (follow below instructions to identify Android build for your phone) until we fix the underlying problems. Thanks to those of you who reported this issue," a Google representative wrote in the post.

Hold For Me

Powered by Google's Duplex technology, the Hold for Me feature helps you save time and make phone calls better. When you call a toll-free number and a business puts you on hold, Google Assistant can wait on the line for you and notify you with sound, vibration and a prompt on your screen once someone is on the line and ready to talk.

Call Screening

With Call Screening, you can find out who's calling and why before picking up a call from an unknown number. Your Google Assistant will help you automatically screen unknown callers and filter out detected robocalls and spam calls before your phone ever rings.

If the Assistant determines that the incoming call is a robocall or spam call, your phone hangs up, but if the call isn't a robocall or spam call, your phone rings and shows you how the caller responded.