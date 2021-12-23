New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus 7T/7T Pro with December security patch

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving a new update, OxygenOS 11.0.5.1, that brings along the November 2021 Android update and also fixes an issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files.

The update is rolling out to OnePlus 7T/7T Pro's global units, with EU and IN regions to soon follow. Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 update:

System

Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Improved system stability

As always, the update is rolling out in stages, hence it will be received by a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by heading over to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

Builds

OnePlus 7T

IN：11.0.5.1.HD65AA

EU：11.0.5.1.HD65BA

GLO：11.0.5.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

IN：11.0.5.1.HD01AA

EU：11.0.5.1.HD65BA

GLO：11.0.5.1.HD01AA​

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 48MP ultra-wide triple camera setup and is backed by a 3800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the same Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The phone is backed by a 4085mAh battery.