Left Menu

New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus 7T/7T Pro with December security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:07 IST
New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus 7T/7T Pro with December security patch
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving a new update, OxygenOS 11.0.5.1, that brings along the November 2021 Android update and also fixes an issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files.

The update is rolling out to OnePlus 7T/7T Pro's global units, with EU and IN regions to soon follow. Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 update:

System

  • Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12
  • Improved system stability

As always, the update is rolling out in stages, hence it will be received by a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by heading over to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

Builds

OnePlus 7T

  • IN：11.0.5.1.HD65AA
  • EU：11.0.5.1.HD65BA
  • GLO：11.0.5.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • IN：11.0.5.1.HD01AA
  • EU：11.0.5.1.HD65BA
  • GLO：11.0.5.1.HD01AA​

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 48MP ultra-wide triple camera setup and is backed by a 3800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the same Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The phone is backed by a 4085mAh battery.

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021