Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates 7 new internet exchange nodes in UP

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India along with SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State (Law & Justice) and Anil Kumar Jain CEO, NIXI inaugurated today the 7 new internet exchange nodes in multiple cities of UP, the main event was held on today at, Agra, at 11 Am. The inauguration of these new internet exchanges of NIXI in India will help in enhancing and improving the quality of Internet and Broadband services in Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions, as well as the internet provided by them, will bring about a transformation in the lives of the people of Uttar Pradesh. NIXI's 7 new Internet Exchange nodes are bound to give impetus to the Internet ecosystem in the state.

Statements by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology

Today we are in 2021. And if we make a report card, we have made big progress in our goal of making a difference in people's lives through technology."

Record FDI in India in last one year. Now every month we are creating 2 unicorns. Making India the fastest growing startup ecosystem in the world."

"We will not make a small Bangalore here, but a big Agra. We will make a digital Uttar Pradesh."

"It's important to have highways. But for the i-ways, the infrastructure of the Internet, we're launching this Internet Exchange."

Now it is believed that investors will be looking at Uttar Pradesh as an investment center. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an important hub under the Digital India initiative. India has successfully come out of the covid pandemic because of Digital India. As a result, 135 crore vaccines have been administered in the country already. Internet exchange will not only benefit Internet users and ISPs, but the entire IT industry will benefit.

Statements by Shri Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Government of India

Marconi discovered Wireless Radio much later, we already had it here. We simply need to rediscover the things invented by our ancestors now."

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, the Internet allowed the nation to move on. Nothing came to a screeching halt in the country."

Agra dreams match its level at par with Hyderabad and Bangalore and become the new IT hub in the nation. "

"The presence of Internet Exchange and the Internet save us from becoming a city of pensioners."

The simultaneous launch of NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India) in the respected cities of Uttar Pradesh namely Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Meerut on the 23rd of December will lead to an improved internet ecosystem of the state, it will make the internet in the state much more resilient, it will provide the users with enhanced speed along with low costs of internet delivery and will also lead to better content delivery for the users.

This launch will impact almost every sector of the state, ranging from health, education. agriculture, startup ecosystem to MSMEs & other business verticals. This development will set up a robust foundation for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & IoT in Uttar Pradesh. Accessibility & convenience will increase for citizens in terms of availing government benefits, improving quality of life. Everyone in the state will benefit from the opening of seven Internet exchanges.

NIXI is planning to launch many small nodes like these in Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities in the near future so as to improvise the entire internet ecosystem in India and enable the netizens to access the internet at low cost with high speed.

NIXI invites all Internet Service Providers to establish peering at any of the NIXI nodes and contribute to the Internet ecosystem of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)