World's most powerful space telescope launching tomorrow: Everything you need to know

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, aka Webb, will launch to space Saturday, December 25, at 7:20 a.m. EST, on the Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Webb is the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope which will reveal new and unexpected discoveries and help scientists unfold the history of the universe. The observatory is claimed to be 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope.

The spacecraft will take about a month to reach its destination i.e. Lagrange 2 (L2), a location in space where gravity from the Sun and Earth balance the orbital motion of a satellite.

The telescope will carry four instruments:

Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) - to detect light

Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) - to observe 100 objects simultaneously

Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI) - to see the redshifted light of distant galaxies, newly forming stars, and faintly visible comets as well as objects in the Kuiper Belt.

Fine Guidance Sensors/Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS/NIRISS) -to investigate first light detection, exoplanet detection and characterization, and exoplanet transit spectroscopy.

With longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity, Webb can look much closer to the beginning of time and hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies, as well as to look inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today. Below are the key goals of the Webb mission:

Search for the first stars and galaxies that formed in the universe after the Big Bang

Determine how galaxies evolved from their formation until now

Observe the formation of stars from the first stages to the formation of planetary systems

Measure the physical and chemical properties of planetary systems, including our own Solar System, and investigate the potential for life in those systems

The James Webb Space Telescope will send science and engineering data to Earth using a high-frequency radio transmitter. Scientists will use the data to study planets and other bodies in our solar system to determine their origin and evolution and compare them with exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars. It will also observe exoplanets located in their stars' habitable zones and determine if and where signatures of habitability may be present.

The mission is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

