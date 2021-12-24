Left Menu

Battleground Mobile India introduces device ban to eliminate cheaters

Earlier this week, Krafton said that it has permanently banned 99,583 accounts between December 13 to December 19 for using illegal programs in the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 14:38 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) publisher Krafton has announced an additional punishment to eliminate the use of illegal programs in the India-exclusive battle royale game. Starting today, BGMI will permanently ban mobile devices if found using illegal programs in order to provide a fair gameplay environment to its players.

"To provide fair gameplay and eliminate the use of illegal programs, we would like to announce an additional punishment for cheaters. If the use of illegal programs is detected with a mobile device by the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI. We will continuously strive to eradicate any unfair gameplay, especially the use of illegal programs to provide our fans with the utmost pleasant gaming experience," Krafton wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Up until now, sanctions were given only to the accounts of users employing illegal means to gain an advantage. The device ban policy is Krafton's latest anti-cheat measure to keep BGMI fair and fun.

The South Korean game developer has taken a number of steps to make the game free of cheaters. These include:

  • Stronger Cheat Detection and Banning Mechanism - Near real-time ways to detect cheats and ban users employing illegal means.
  • Permabans - All bans are permanent bans. There's no room for a second chance.
  • Manually verify and ban any accounts that use of promote illegal programs among high-rankers - Monitoring accounts that used or promoted illegal programs among high-rankers in real-time and banning them permanently immediately when found.
  • Blocking YouTube channels - Real-time monitoring in YouTube for any channels promoting illegal programs, and blocking the channels immediately when found.

Earlier this week, Krafton said that it has permanently banned 99,583 accounts between December 13 to December 19 for using illegal programs in the game, adding that it will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs.

