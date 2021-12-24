Left Menu

Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 bln roubles

24-12-2021
Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 bln roubles
A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine in this kind of case in Russia.

Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a campaign that critics characterize as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

