Tecno launches the all-new CAMON 18 with 48MP selfie and 48MP rear camera along with a virtual RAM expansion upto 7GB at Rs.14999

● Priced at INR 14,999, CAMON 18 sports a segment first 48 MP Ultra Clear Selfie camera with 48MP AI Triple rear camera powered by TAIVOSTM ● Consumers can avail free complimentary Buds 2 worth INR 1999 with every purchase of CAMON 18 ● TECNO CAMON 18 will be available across brand’s 50K+ retail touchpoints PAN India starting 27th Dec New Delhi, 24th December 2021: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, once again re-affirms its ‘segment-first’ reputation by announcing the launch of yet another blockbuster smartphone from its popular camera-centric CAMON series- The all-new CAMON 18. CAMON 18 becomes the first and only smartphone in the sub-15K segment to offer some disruptive videography and photography camera capabilities that come equipped with a combination of the first-ever 48MP AI front camera and a 48MP AI Triple rear Camera. The smartphone flaunts a 6.8 FHD+ Dot-in display and houses the ‘dazzling-fast’ Mediatek Helio G85 processor along with 7GB RAM Virtual Memory extension that makes it the perfect device for binging content. The smartphone heralds the transition to higher camera pixels, Super Night powered by TAIVOS™ technology, Eye Autofocus and Professional Video shooting experience. Going with the popular trend of short form media consumption habits of India’s Gen-z audience, CAMON 18 offers unique video capabilities of Film mode in eight themes. Cameras and mobile technology have always been symbiotic and have heavily influenced the development of modern smartphones. TECNO’s proprietary mobile imaging technology TAIVOS™ has enabled users to analyze and recombine photos on a pixel level, bringing out the best photos for our users. With the all-new CAMON 18 smartphone, this technology has been extended to video as well. Hardware is only half the battle. TAIVOS lab has worked incessantly to improve camera software to bring the best user experience to our customers. Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “We always seek for disruptive products and technologies that inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. Fitting well with the fast paced lifestyle of our Gen-z audiences, as well as the explosion of various forms of digital content creation and consumption over the past year; the trend of short form videos has continued to gain substantial popularity. The all-new CAMON 18 has been designed keeping in mind the need of the hour requirements of our new-age consumers and offers pro-grade camera capabilities with the combination of a big screen and a powerful processor that gives a seamless smartphone experience. Brand TECNO is already strong in the sub-10K segment by being consistently among the Top 5 smartphones in the last two quarters, and with the latest CAMON series smartphones the brand continues to increase its focus in the 10K and above segments as well.” Model Price Key highlight Complimentary offer CAMON 18 4GB+128GB storage Additionally, virtual memory extended by 3GB INR 14999 48MP AI Triple Rear camera + 48MP dot-in selfie Camera- Available in 2 colours Dusk Grey and Iris Purple Free wireless Buds 2 worth INR 1999 Key USPs of TECNO CAMON 18 ● Ultra Clear 48 MP AI Selfie Camera.

The Camon 18 comprises of 48MP Front tiny dot-in style camera with dual adjustable brightness Flashlight providing perfect focused pictures with Eye Autofocus. It has many user-friendly modes like Super Night, Time Lapse, AI Beauty that further enhances and sharpens the selfie. The AI beauty function has increased inclusivity for more features, like beard, eyelash detail and Nose sharpness. Users can also utilize the Wide Selfie, AI Portrait modes lending the world of photo-editing software concisely to the palms of their hands. ● Professional grade 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera The CAMON 18 comprises of a 48MP Primary camera with F1.79 aperture and PDAF technique for Ultra-Clear Shots, a 2MP Depth lens and an AI Lens making sure there is clarity in each pixel with High resolution photos. The rear camera complemented with a Dual Flash enables one to click focused illuminated images in the dark. Camon 18 helps one capture memorable shots without missing any details.

● TAIVOS Super Night & Professional Video Shooting The CAMON 18 smartphone’s Ultra-Professional Video Mode can record 2K clarity Videos with Exclusive Super Night Mode for ultimate low light photography powered by TAIVOS TM Technology. It features Film mode with 8 theme styles to help shoot various scenes, create videos and movie templates with one-click recording and easy transition features, providing an immersive audio-visual experience. The 2K time-lapse intelligently adapts to shooting speed with both the front and the rear camera. The smartphone is also equipped with slow motion, Night Video Mode, Short Video, Video Bokeh, and Video Beauty Modes for unparalleled professional video experiences ● Premium design with 6.8” FHD+ Display with Tiny dot-in design The CAMON 18 features a large 6.8” FHD+ display with 90.52% screen-to-body ratio and 17.27cm Dot-in-Display for a bigger and better viewing experience. The 396 PPI pixel density produces accurate colors and 500nits brightness which makes it easy to use in direct sunlight, makes the screen perfect for enhanced outdoor visibility. The 120Hz Touch sampling rate allows better touch response. Splash resistant up to IPx2 rating and Toughened NEG T2X-1 scratch resistant makes it perfect for rough usage too. ● Memory Fusion upto 7GB RAM The smartphone is assisted by a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB ROM. In addition to this it also flaunts a Virtual memory expansion that’s up to 3GB, wherein the OS can transfer data from Internal storage (ROM) to physical memory (RAM) in case of RAM memory is not enough. Internal storage can further extended up to 512GB by dedicated SD Card slot ● Blazing Fast Mediatek Helio G85 Processor The CAMON 18 houses a powerful Mediatek Helio G85 gaming Processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Optimization, providing for an incredible gaming experience. This incredible processing power with 1GHz Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU which optimizes the screen, touch inputs, inter-frame and Intra-frame prediction algorithms resulting in a system with the ability to shoot pictures/videos, multimedia browsing and run games with remarkable smoothness. ● High Capacity 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charger CAMON 18 equipped with 5000mAh powerful battery with 18W Type C flash charge. It provides a standby time of 32 days, calling time of 37 hours, video playback of 24 hours, and music playback of 163 hours. Featured with Ultra Power Saving mode for extreme standby time. Battery Lab provides better apps optimization for longer power backup. ● Enhanced audio experience with a DTS Sound, SOPLAY 2.0 CAMON 18 comes loaded with exciting audio features such as a DTS Sound for core audio enhancements and supports high resolution Audio. SOPLAY 2.0 app for customizable music that supports Voice recording, Lyrics Writing and One-Click Ringtone and the best part is that it doesn’t even require internet! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)