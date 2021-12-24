Intel won't participate in person at CES 2022

Intel has announced its decision to not attend CES 2022, the world's largest consumer electronic show, in person due to health concerns related to COVID-19. The chip giant will move to a digital-first live experience with minimal on-site staff.

"The health and safety of Intel employees, partners and customers is always a top priority. After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel's safety policy, Intel's plans for CES will move to a digital-first live experience, with minimal on-site staff. Intel's leaders encourage you to join as the company delivers all its CES content and experiences virtually via the Intel Newsroom," the chip maker said in a statement on Thursday.

CES 2022 will be held on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The show provides an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to showcase the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more, build brands and form partnerships.

While major companies like Lenovo, Intel, Meta and Google have decided to either suspend all on-site activity or participate with minimal on-site staff at CES 2022, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES's governing body, recently confirmed that the event will be in person with strong safety measures in place, adding that people who cannot attend in person will be able to experience the magic of CES digitally.

"Given CES' comprehensive health measures -- vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests -- coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, as well as a rewarding experience on our digital access," CTA said in a statement earlier this week.

According to a Twitter post by CES, more than 2200 companies from across the globe are confirmed to participate in person at the 2022 edition of the event.