Spin to Win: MX Player is back with Real-World-Rewards gaming tournaments this Christmas

Win a chance to take home an LED TV, mobile phones or even a trip voucher worth 1 Lac by participating in the Games at MX Player’s Christmas Carnival Mumbai, 24 December 2021: With the holiday season on, India’s entertainment super app, MX Player is all set to spread happiness amongst its users with its Real-World-Rewards gaming tournaments as it kicked-off its Christmas Carnival. This is a chance for users to win exciting prizes, including a trip voucher worth 1 Lac, an LED TV, mobile phones, smart watches, earphones, Times Prime subscriptions, and other shoppingvouchers.

The carnival is live until 1st January 2022 on the platform and all users need to do is participate in the daily gaming tournaments. They stand a chance to win in jackpot spins, wherein participation depends on the number of MX coins owned by a user. These coins can be earned either by scratching cards, playing tournaments on the platform, or by completing certain tasks or activities on the app.

Speaking about this campaign, Nakul Kapur, Head of International Business & Games at MX Player said, “To add to the festive cheer, we are happy to present our very own Christmas Carnival that will offer our users a chance to win Real-World-Rewards by participating in the gaming tournaments. With this, we aim to further enhance the gaming experience for our users and keep them entertained with the best our platform can offer. So, let the games begin!” MX Player’s gaming inventory ranges across categories from popular Indian board games to strategy, quizzes, racing, arcade, sports, action amongst others and cater to diverse users across the length and breadth of the country. The brand continues to witness a surge in the volume of users on its gaming platform since its launch last year, going from 9 hyper-casual games to over 100+ games that are now available across its Android and iOS apps.

Download the App Now Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)