Russia conducts test launch of hypersonic missile -Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:38 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported.
Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.
