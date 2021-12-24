Dutch regulator says Apple's App Store broke competition laws
The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday. The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply.
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:53 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday.
The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply. It was given until Jan. 15 to implement changes, a statement by Dutch regulator ACM said. ($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Apple Inc
- iPhone
- App Store
- Dutch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netherlands approves vaccination of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19
Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market value
Cross-border trade platform Shypmax enters into partnership with Netherlands-based B2C Europe
Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas
Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown