Left Menu

Dutch regulator says Apple's App Store broke competition laws

The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday. The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 19:53 IST
Dutch regulator says Apple's App Store broke competition laws
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Netherlands' top competition regulator said Apple Inc broke competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies, according to decision unsealed on Friday.

The company faces a fine of up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply. It was given until Jan. 15 to implement changes, a statement by Dutch regulator ACM said. ($1 = 0.8835 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021