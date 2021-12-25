Science News Roundup: Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Liftoff of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer farther than ever into the universe, has been delayed until Christmas Day at the earliest, due to poor weather at the launch site on South America's northeastern coast, the space agency said on Tuesday. The 24-hour weather delay at the Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana follows a two-day postponement from an earlier Dec. 22 targeted launch window caused by electronic communications difficulties between the launch vehicle and its payload, according to NASA.

