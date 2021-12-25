Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Liftoff of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer farther than ever into the universe, has been delayed until Christmas Day at the earliest, due to poor weather at the launch site on South America's northeastern coast, the space agency said on Tuesday. The 24-hour weather delay at the Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana follows a two-day postponement from an earlier Dec. 22 targeted launch window caused by electronic communications difficulties between the launch vehicle and its payload, according to NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021