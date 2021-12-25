Left Menu

Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs 95 per litre: Cong's Christmas dig at govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:39 IST
  • India

The Congress on Saturday took digs at the government over fuel prices and inflation through a series of Christmas-themed tweets.

''All we want for Christmas is a government that listens,'' the party tweeted with a Santa Claus image and message which read: ''Thank God Santa is listening to everyone's wishes because Modi Ji is only listening to his Mann ki Baat.'' In another tweet, Congress said, ''Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs.95/liter.'' This tweet was accompanied by an image of Santa riding a sleigh and a message which read, ''Thank god Santa rides a sleigh, he doesn't need to pay hefty prices for fuel.'' ''Jingle bells... Jingle bells...Jingle all the way. Oh what fun it would be to buy things...without burning all your savings away,'' Congress said in another Christmas-themed tweet.

In another dig, the Congress tweeted, ''Jingle bells, jingle bells, ports, airports, roads, railways, are just a few things Modi ji sells.'' The Congress said, ''He's not making a list, The govt's not checking anything twice; They have no data on- who's naughty or nice.'' ''Thank God Santa has a naughty and nice list because our government has no data,'' a message with a Santa image on the party's Twitter handle read.

