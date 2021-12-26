Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy S20 to receive Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update, but no betas

Korean tech giant Samsung has recently confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphones will receive the stable update of Android 12-based One UI 4 next.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Korean tech giant Samsung has recently confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphones will receive the stable update of Android 12-based One UI 4 next. As per GSM Arena, Samsung has been testing the Android 12-based One UI 4 beta on the Galaxy S20 series for some time now, but the lineup won't get any more beta builds since the Korean tech giant has said that the S20 smartphones will receive the stable update next.

This revelation comes from Samsung Korea's Beta Operations Manager, who stated "there are currently no plans to open additional betas" and the company is "preparing to open the official version." The official didn't tell which S20 series smartphone will receive the stable One UI 4 first and when exactly.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy S20 series will get One UI 4 stable build sometime in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

