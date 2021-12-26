Left Menu

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo has announced that it will kick off the new year by unveiling a gaming smartphone on the first day of 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:27 IST
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lenovo has announced that it will kick off the new year by unveiling a gaming smartphone on the first day of 2022. According to GSM Arena, Lenovo's new gaming smartphone is called the Legion Y90. While the company hasn't detailed its specs sheet yet, it did reveal a few specs of the phone's display.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will pack a 6.92" E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR content, and the smartphone will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system for sustained performance.

Lenovo didn't get into the specifics of this cooling system, but a company employee shared a screenshot on Weibo, saying the Legion Y90 will continue playing games at 120fps and remain comparatively cool even after 20-30 minutes of gaming. With the unveiling still over a week away, people can expect to hear more about the Lenovo Legion Y90 in the coming days, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021