Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo has announced that it will kick off the new year by unveiling a gaming smartphone on the first day of 2022. According to GSM Arena, Lenovo's new gaming smartphone is called the Legion Y90. While the company hasn't detailed its specs sheet yet, it did reveal a few specs of the phone's display.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will pack a 6.92" E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR content, and the smartphone will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system for sustained performance.

Lenovo didn't get into the specifics of this cooling system, but a company employee shared a screenshot on Weibo, saying the Legion Y90 will continue playing games at 120fps and remain comparatively cool even after 20-30 minutes of gaming. With the unveiling still over a week away, people can expect to hear more about the Lenovo Legion Y90 in the coming days, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

