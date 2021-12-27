TENAA reveals full specs of Realme GT 2 ahead of Jan 4 launch

The Realme GT 2 has reportedly appeared on China's TENAA certification site, confirming key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The listing was spotted by noted tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared a screenshot of the same on Twitter.

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme GT 2 with model number RMX3313 features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and weighs 199.8 grams.

Under the hood, the handset has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The device is listed with a battery capacity of 2,440 mAh, suggesting that the total capacity could be around 5,000mAh.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme GT 2 houses a triple rear camera module with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera on the front.

Realme GT2162.9×75.8×8.6(mm)199.8gSD8885,000mAh/65W50MP + 8MP + 2MP16MP front8GB/12GB RAM128GB/256GB storage6.62-inch AMOLEDSupposed variant listed on Indian BIS as well.Feel free to retweet.#Realme #RealmeGT2 pic.twitter.com/2HK22E5CWv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 27, 2021

Last week, the Realme GT 2 Pro was also spotted on the Chinese certification site with model number RMX3300. The listing revealed that the Pro model has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which has also been confirmed by the company.

Other details confirmed by the TENAA listing include:

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Camera: 50MP+50MP+2MP (Rear) | 32MP (Seflie)

Battery: 5,000mAh (approx.)

The Realme GT 2 series will debut in China on January 4, 2022.

