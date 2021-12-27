Left Menu

Tally Solutions partners with Amazon Web Services for 'TallyPrime'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:47 IST
Tally Solutions partners with Amazon Web Services for 'TallyPrime'
Tally Solutions Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tally Solutions has collaborated with Amazon Web Services to make its flagship product -- TallyPrime -- available on AWS.

This availability will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere, a company statement said.

''The collaboration between Tally Solutions and AWS aims to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network, using laptops, desktops, or mobile devices so they can do business on the move,'' it added.

With AWS, each customer's data volume is encrypted by default. Security is built into every component of the solution with secure pins, password-enabled backups, and more, the statement said.

''TallyPrime on AWS will empower small and medium entrepreneurs to manage their business more efficiently,'' it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021