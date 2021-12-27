Left Menu

Confirmed! OnePlus 10 Pro launch happening next week

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 15:20 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)
The OnePlus 10 Pro's launch date will be confirmed on January 4, 2022, according to a teaser poster on the company's official website. Pre-registrations for the upcoming Android flagship are now open in China.

As per recent leaks and rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the handset will come with a second-generation LTPO display, aka LTPO 2.0, that supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

In terms of optics, the phone will house a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it is said to have a 32MP selfie snapper housed in a left-aligned hole punch cutout.

Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Meanwhile, Realme is also prepping for the launch of the Realme GT 2 series in China on January 4, 2022. The series, likely comprising Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro, has appeared on several certification sites ahead of their official debut. For more details, read this post.

