Left Menu

Oppo to launch three Find X phones

Oppo promised in early December a Find X phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will arrive in Q1 2022.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 15:21 IST
Oppo to launch three Find X phones
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Oppo promised in early December a Find X phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will arrive in Q1 2022. Two weeks later, it was confirmed that another device from the series will be powered by a Dimensity 9000.

As per GSM Arena, the flagship family would actually have three members at launch, with the third one with a yet unknown chipset. Reports also suggest Oppo is working on another Find N phone, which will have a horizontal hinge, which will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei P50 Pocket on the Chinese market.

Interestingly enough, they also called the series 'Find X5' instead of 'Find X4'. The Find X5 Pro is expected to be a mild upgrade over the current flagship Find X3 Pro.

Aside from the obvious chipset change, another notable improvement will be faster charging, with rumours pointing to 80W - a long-overdue change for Oppo, which has been launching phones with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 for over two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021