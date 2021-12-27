Left Menu

Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 58,000 accounts for cheating

27-12-2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 58,000 accounts for cheating
Representative image Image Credit: Google Play Store
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) permanently banned 58,611 accounts last week - from December 20 to December 26 - for using illegal programs in the battle royale game, Krafton, the game publisher, said on Monday.

In a post, the South Korean firm said, "Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

Krafton has also published the entire list of cheaters, which you can see here.

Last week, the company introduced a permanent device ban policy to eliminate the use of illegal programs in the India-exclusive battle royale game. Under this new policy, a mobile device will be permanently banned from using BGMI if the use of illegal programs is detected.

The new device ban policy is in addition to a number of steps Krafton has taken to make BGMI free of cheaters.

