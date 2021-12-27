OnePlus Nord 2 gets December 2021 security patch with latest update

The OnePlus Nord 2 has started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS A.15 - that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to December 2021 and a couple of fixes. The update was announced in a post on the OnePlus community forums on Monday.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS A.15 update:

Changelog

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera

Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices

The OTA is rolling out in a staged manner to users in India, North America and Europe and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, navigate to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.

Builds

IN: DN2101_11.A.15

EU: DN2103_11.A.15

NA: DN2103_11.A.15​

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset's rear panel houses a triple camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology.