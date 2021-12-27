OnePlus Nord 2 gets December 2021 security patch with latest update
The OnePlus Nord 2 has started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS A.15 - that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to December 2021 and a couple of fixes. The update was announced in a post on the OnePlus community forums on Monday.
Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS A.15 update:
Changelog
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Camera
- Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on
Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices
The OTA is rolling out in a staged manner to users in India, North America and Europe and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
If you haven't received the update notification yet, navigate to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.
Builds
- IN: DN2101_11.A.15
- EU: DN2103_11.A.15
- NA: DN2103_11.A.15
OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.
Coming to the optics department, the handset's rear panel houses a triple camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.
The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology.