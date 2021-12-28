Left Menu

In a press release on Tuesday, the South Korean firm said that it will unveil four exciting projects from C-Lab Inside, its in-house venture program, and nine startups supported by C-Lab Outside, its startup acceleration program, to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-12-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 08:55 IST
CES 2022: Samsung to showcase 13 innovative projects from C-Lab program
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung will showcase innovative projects from its C-Lab program at CES 2022, the world's largest consumer electronic show which will be held from January 5 to January 8 in Las Vegas.

In a press release on Tuesday, the South Korean firm said that it will unveil four exciting projects from C-Lab Inside, its in-house venture program, and nine startups supported by C-Lab Outside, its startup acceleration program, to the public. These include:

C-Lab Inside

  • Piloto - AI solution that helps children develop proper smartphone usage habits
  • PROBA - an AI-based online exam service for administrators, test-takers and supervisors
  • innovision - a nursery mobile for early detection of infant strabismus
  • ZamStar - a smart electric guitar that makes learning guitar easy with LED guides

C-Lab Outside

  • Petnow - an AI-based pet biometric recognition solution
  • Digisonic - a 3D immersive audio solution for mobile devices
  • Verses - an interactive metaverse music app
  • bitsensing -an array of imaging radar technology solutions for autonomous driving and smart cities
  • SELECTSTAR - an AI-based data collection and labelling platform
  • RGT Inc - a multifunctional modular serving robot
  • MoreDream Inc. - an input system to improve accessibility and productivity for the visually impaired
  • Yellowknife - a vehicle display customization platform
  • MONIT - a smart diaper care solution for elderly patients

Samsung will demonstrate its C-Lab products and services from January 5th through the 8th at the C-Lab exhibition booth on the first floor of Hall G at Venetian Expo, Eureka Park. People who cannot attend in person will be able to watch product videos online from today until January 30th on the C-Lab website and will also get a chance to interact with the startups.

With the support of the C-Lab program, these startups have proven their technological prowess on the global stage, as evidenced by the most Innovation Awards ever at CES. We hope the startups that had difficulty expanding their businesses due to the pandemic will be able to target the global market more actively, starting with CES 2022.

Hark Kyu Park, President and Chief Financial Officer at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's C-Lab Inside program nurtures employees' innovative ideas while instilling a corporate culture in which creativity is at the fore. It supports the development of ideas from all areas of the business. On the other hand, Samsung's C-Lab Outside program expands its support for new ventures to startups and innovations outside of the company's network since 2018.

