All you need to know about NOAA's advanced GOES-T weather observing satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-T satellite will liftoff on March 1, 2022, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

NASA announced on Tuesday that Media accreditation is now open for the launch of NOAA's GOES-T satellite, adding that international media residing in the United States must apply by Saturday, January 8, 2022 while U.S. media must apply by Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Media accreditation is now open for the launch of @NOAA's GOES-T weather observing and environmental monitoring satellite. Liftoff aboard a @ULALaunch Atlas V rocket is scheduled for March 1, 2022: https://t.co/jFU3vczywa pic.twitter.com/I3yxPoTkXV — NASA (@NASA) December 27, 2021

GOES-T: Quick Facts

Touted as the Western Hemisphere's most advanced weather observing and environmental monitoring system, GOES-T is the third satellite in NOAA's advanced GOES-R series. The satellite will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches geostationary orbit and will replace GOES-17 as GOES West.

GOES-18 will work in tandem with the GOES-16 (GOES East) satellite and together they will watch over more than half the globe - from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand. It will be ideally located to monitor weather systems and hazards that most affect this region of the Western Hemisphere.

What's new in GOES-18?

According to NOAA, GOES-18 will provide the same observations as GOES-16) and GOES-17), but with slight modifications to two of the instruments.

In 2018, during post-launch testing of the GOES-17 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI), the primary instrument on the GOES-R Series for imaging Earth's weather, oceans, and environment, scientists discovered a thermal performance issue with the instrument's cooling system.

The GOES team has implemented changes to the design of the ABI radiator and loop heat pipes of the new satellite to decrease the chance of future cooling system malfunctions. The new design utilizes a simpler hardware configuration, eliminating the filters that are susceptible to debris. In addition, the satellite carries an upgraded magnetometer instrument which is expected to provide improved performance for measuring magnetic field variations.