China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:02 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger.

China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference.

Chinese citizens lashed out online against Tesla founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme.

