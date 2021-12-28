COVID-19 Omicron cluster detected in nursing home in Osaka -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:12 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese officials in the western city of Osaka have confirmed a cluster of people has the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
The cluster of five people was detected at a nursing home in the city, Kyodo said. They are not the first confirmed cases of Omicron in Japan but Kyodo said it is the country's first suspected cluster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Horse racing idols app injects new life into Japan mobile gaming market
Japan, U.S. and Australia considering cooperation on 5G network development -Kyodo
Australia to open for travelers from South Korea, Japan on Wednesday: PM Morrison
Japan to support research with its scientists in various fields, says diplomat
Australia partners with US, Japan to help improve internet for Pacific nations in bid to counter China