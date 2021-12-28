COVID-19 Omicron cluster detected in nursing home in Osaka -Kyodo

Japanese officials in the western city of Osaka have confirmed a cluster of people has the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The cluster of five people was detected at a nursing home in the city, Kyodo said. They are not the first confirmed cases of Omicron in Japan but Kyodo said it is the country's first suspected cluster.

