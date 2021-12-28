All 695 hospitals, clinics of railways connected through software

All the 695 hospitals and clinics of the Indian Railways have been connected with each other through a software called Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to provide faster and better healthcare to patients, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

HMIS has been executed by RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, in association with the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), the statement noted.

The patients will have the benefit of accessing all their medical records on their mobile device, the statement issued by RailTel added.

''The features of the software extend from customising clinical data according to the departments and laboratories, a multi-hospital feature that provides cross-consultation, seamless interface with medical and other equipment,'' it said.

The implementation of the software as a pilot project started in December 2020. The second and final phase of the implementation has just been completed at all the 695 hospitals and health units of the railways.

''Patients will be able to get faster and hassle-free healthcare access. With entire medical data readily available, doctors will be able to treat better with clinical knowledge support,'' according to the statement.

