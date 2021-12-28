Left Menu

All 695 hospitals, clinics of railways connected through software

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:32 IST
All 695 hospitals, clinics of railways connected through software
  • Country:
  • India

All the 695 hospitals and clinics of the Indian Railways have been connected with each other through a software called Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to provide faster and better healthcare to patients, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

HMIS has been executed by RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, in association with the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), the statement noted.

The patients will have the benefit of accessing all their medical records on their mobile device, the statement issued by RailTel added.

''The features of the software extend from customising clinical data according to the departments and laboratories, a multi-hospital feature that provides cross-consultation, seamless interface with medical and other equipment,'' it said.

The implementation of the software as a pilot project started in December 2020. The second and final phase of the implementation has just been completed at all the 695 hospitals and health units of the railways.

''Patients will be able to get faster and hassle-free healthcare access. With entire medical data readily available, doctors will be able to treat better with clinical knowledge support,'' according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021