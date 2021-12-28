Left Menu

During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer: Rajasthan cops use catchy one-liners in campaign

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:59 IST
During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer: Rajasthan cops use catchy one-liners in campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
To drive home its message against drunken driving, the Rajasthan Police used catchy one-liners from a popular 'shayari' of Rahat Indori and Hindi film 'Amar Prem' in its special campaign ahead of New Year festivities.

In a tweet as part of its campaign -- 'This New Year, Don't Drink & Drive' -- the police used a popular line from Rahat Indori's 'shayari' -- 'bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi' -- to caution people against drunken driving.

''Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi, peekar gaadi chalane ka nahi (There are invitations but it is not to be accepted, and cars are not be driven after drinking),'' it tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, the police used the 'Pushpa I Hate Tears' dialogue from 'Amar Prem' and tweeted, ''During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer.'' In another tweet, the police suggested booking a cab in advance and not to drive while drunk.

