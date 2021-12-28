Left Menu

Vivo iQOO 9 launch date confirmed

The Chinese technology company Vivo has on Tuesday confirmed that its upcoming Vivo iQOO 9 series will launch on January 5.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 18:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese technology company Vivo has on Tuesday confirmed that its upcoming Vivo iQOO 9 series will launch on January 5. According to GSM Arena, the company has also lifted the curtain from the much-anticipated look of the smartphone series.

Reportedly, the new iQOO 9 will retain the BMW M design on the back. It will remain Samsung E5 AMOLED, but this time it will be a second-generation panel. The phone will also be the official KPL device, meaning all competitors will use it in the Arena of Valor King Pro League competition. Speaking about the cameras, the smartphones will hold on three cameras at the back, in the same L formation.

Like the Vivo X70 Pro series, there will be some text on the remaining side, but this time it will protrude, like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, but without the extra display on the back. It will add some extra weight on one side when held horizontally, but this might actually be a feature for all the mobile gamers out there, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

