Xiaomi 12 series, MIUI 13 launched in China: Details Inside!

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagships, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, in China. In addition to the Xiaomi 12 series, the company also unveiled the MIUI 13, Xiaomi's latest Android skin with new advancements.

Price

The Xiaomi 12 will be available in three configurations:

8GB+128GB - CNY 3,699

8GB+256GB - CNY 3,999

12GB+256GB - CNY 4,399

Xiaomi 12 Pro will also be offered in three variants:

8GB+128GB - CNY 4,699

8GB+256GB - CNY 4,999

12GB+256GB - CNY 5,399

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro: Specifications

Display

The Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28-inch flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nit peak brightness. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 display with 1500 nit peak brightness. Both models support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Processor

Under the hood, both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, paired with LPDDR5 RAM which supports up to 6400Mbps transfer rate and UFS 3.1 storage.

According to Xiaomi, the vanilla model packs a cooling system that features an extra-large 2600mm² VC soaking plate in a light and compact body, along with 10000mm² of heat-dissipating graphite, while the Pro variant is equipped with an even larger 2900mm² VC and three large heat dissipation graphite sheets.

Camera

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12 houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP telemacro camera.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features three 50MP cameras, with Sony IMX707 as the main sensor. The two other cameras with JN1 sensor are - a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, and a 2x telephoto camera for portrait shots.

Battery

The Xiaomi 12 is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support whereas the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast charging.