Here's the first batch of Xiaomi smartphones to get MIUI 13 update in Q1 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:02 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi
  • Country:
  • China

Xiaomi today unveiled its latest custom Android skin, the MIUI 13, with performance improvements and new advancements in connectivity. With this launch, the OS will now be extended beyond smartphones and tablets to AIoT devices such as smartwatches, speakers, and TVs, the company said.

According to Xiaomi, the new system focuses on improving core functions and optimizing computing capabilities for core apps during heavy usage. MIUI 13 is claimed to offer 52% improved fluidity over MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version.

The new Android skin also prevents and reduces deterioration of read-write capabilities via Atomized Memory and Liquid Storage technology by 5% over a 36-month period, prolonging the lifespan of devices, the company claims.

The global versions of MIUI 13 will start rolling out in Q1 2022 and the first batch of Xiaomi smartphones available for upgrade include:

  • Mi 11 | Mi 11 Ultra | Mi 11i
  • Mi 11X Pro | Mi 11X
  • Xiaomi Pad 5
  • Redmi 10 | Redmi 10 Prime
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE | Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021)
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro | Xiaomi 11T
  • Redmi Note 10 | Redmi Note 10 Pro | Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G | Mi 11 Lite
  • Redmi Note 10 JE

