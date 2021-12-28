Left Menu

Bhiwandi caste certificate protest: 1300 applications cleared by tehsildar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:37 IST
Bhiwandi caste certificate protest: 1300 applications cleared by tehsildar
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,300 caste certificate applications were cleared during a protest held by several hundred people on Tuesday outside the Bhiwandi sub divisional revenue office, an official said.

The protest was held by NGO Shramjivi Sanghatana and, later, a delegation met SDO Balasaheb Wakchoure and Tehasildar Adik Patil, who made available 1,300 caste certificates on the spot to the applicants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021