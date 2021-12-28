Bhiwandi caste certificate protest: 1300 applications cleared by tehsildar

A total of 1,300 caste certificate applications were cleared during a protest held by several hundred people on Tuesday outside the Bhiwandi sub divisional revenue office, an official said.

The protest was held by NGO Shramjivi Sanghatana and, later, a delegation met SDO Balasaheb Wakchoure and Tehasildar Adik Patil, who made available 1,300 caste certificates on the spot to the applicants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)