J-K: 'Black Panther' vehicles inducted in police for anti-terror ops, surveillance

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:11 IST
‘Black Panther' vehicles, armed with the latest technology and surveillance setup, were inducted in the police force for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh dedicated the upgraded version of Operations Command Vehicles (OCVs), named as ‘Black Panther', to Jammu and Kashmir Police at a ceremony here, they said.

The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other surveillance and security systems, the officials said.

The DGP said with the help of these vehicles, police would be able to effectively monitor a suspect location.

Citing the example of the Nagrota encounter, he said Operations Command Vehicles used during the gunfight proved extremely useful in neutralising the terrorists.

To augment the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, the vehicles have been provided to all ranges of the Kashmir Zone, Singh said.

He said in the Jammu zone, the vehicles have been provided to Jammu district. J-K Police is planning to provide these vehicles to all districts in both Kashmir and Jammu zones, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

