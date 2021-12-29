Samsung to unveils its first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator at CES 2022

Samsung will unveil its first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator at the upcoming CES 2022 electronics show, the South Korean firm said on Wednesday.

Sporting a sleek flat-front design, the new Bespoke French Door refrigerator will be available in a range of sizes, configurations and colors. It will be offered in 3-door and 4-door configurations and includes options featuring the upgraded Family Hub for 2022.

Consumers will be able to choose from glass (White, Gray, Pink, Charcoal, Morning Blue, Clementine and Sunrise Yellow) and steel (Tuscan, Matte Black, Navy, Emerald Green and Stainless Steel) finishes.

Speaking of the features, Samsung's new Bespoke French Door refrigerator comes with a wide range of smart features including:

Beverage Center and Dual Auto Ice Maker - to give users quick access to cold drinks

FlexZone - to keep ingredients at the optimal temperature to ensure they stay fresh

Family Hub - to bring entertainment into the kitchen and help families stay organized and connected

According to the company, Family Hub will now support Samsung TV Plus as well as Alexa in select regions, allowing consumers to access Amazon Music and smart water filter reordering services on their refrigerators. Additionally, View Inside has also been upgraded with internal camera technology for utilizing information on food labels.

In addition to the Bespoke French Door refrigerator, the South Korean firm will showcase other Bespoke appliances, including new products such as the Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner and the Bespoke Washer and Dryer.