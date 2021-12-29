Left Menu

Foxconn to rejig local mgmt at TN facility after mass food-poisoning; Apple puts unit on probation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 10:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it is restructuring its local management team, after the recent mass food poisoning incident at Sriperumbudur factory's offsite dormitory facility. An Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foxconn said that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken before restarting operations. Foxconn said it will continue to provide support for staff as they return to work. ''We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed,'' a statement by Foxconn Technology Group said.

Meanwhile, an Apple spokesperson said that Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility has been placed on probation and that the company will ensure strict standards are met before the facility reopens.

''We will continue to monitor conditions closely,'' Apple spokesperson said in an email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

