AWS Young Builders Challenge 2021: Students present ideas to tackle real-world issues using tech

At the 2021 edition of AWS Young Builders Challenge, top 10 schools from Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal got an opportunity to showcase creative concepts to tackle real-world problems using disruptive technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a blog post on Wednesday, Amazon said that 10 schools from the top 100 in India presented their ideas at a live national virtual showcase ceremony in November 2021. Based on cloud computing and AI, the ideas were designed to address real issues. These included an app for water conservation through smart irrigation techniques, an AI-enabled application for smart farming, an intelligent bus lane system, a smart energy application, and a 'diagnoser robot' that identifies health conditions.

The top 10 schools were rewarded the following:

a virtual AI/ML lab sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for one year

Amazon.com vouchers worth Rs 30,000

trophies for schools and students,

AWS branded merchandise

In addition, the top 10 teams have gained direct entry to the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) juniors track, which is scheduled for next year.

Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education – Innovation Cell (Govt. of India), Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Code.org, the initiative is aimed at promoting and fostering a scientific temper, computational and design thinking, and coding skills among Indian school students and inspire them to create a positive impact in India using disruptive technologies.

"An AWS study estimates that the digital skills requirement in India will increase nine-fold by 2025, making digital skills development an imperative. With the AWS Young Builders Challenge, we wanted to familiarize the school-going generation with computer science, cloud computing and AI, so they can absorb this experience, and be inspired to become future builders and innovators," said Sunil PP, Lead – Education, Space and Non-Profits, AWS India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

To see the list of student projects from the top 10 schools, head over to the AWS blog post.