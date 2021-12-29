Hong Kong's Stand News shuts down after police raid

Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said on Wednesday it would shut down after police raided its office earlier in the day and arrested senior staff on suspected "seditious publication" offenses.

"Because of the situation, Stand News is now stopping operations," it said in a Facebook post. "Acting Editor in Chief Patrick Lam has resigned and all Stand News employees are dismissed."

