Graphic Card Shortages As Scalpers Take On Christmas

Santa may be able to bring you most things this Christmas if you're on his nice list, that is. Unfortunately, however, he is unlikely to be able to get his hands on graphics cards, as the worldwide shortage continues, much to the disappointment of millions.

Suggesting millions of people will be left disappointed at the news that the graphic card shortage is set to rage on into 2022 and beyond may seem overdramatic. Still, it's worth noting that this has been an ongoing issue for over a year, and this has led to scalpers taking advantage of the situation and charging ridiculous amounts to those who want to do business now.

And it's not just custom PC and rig builders who are in need of graphics cards that are like gold dust at the minute. Online casinos that host live content are another customer currently on the lookout for top-end cards. Without them, it means lag can occur, which can then lead to distrust from players when streaming live casino games and more.

So, you may be wondering what has caused the global shortage? Well, it's pretty simple, really. There is an ongoing lack of supply of semiconductors, and they are a crucial component when it comes to making graphics cards. And all this began way back at the start of 2020, and it goes way beyond GFX cards too.

At the time of writing, experts believe that the current situation will continue through early 2022, which will be excellent news for scalpers. It's likely that price hikes and cards going for exorbitant amounts on sites such as eBay will continue until next summer, with the hope that things will begin to level off from there. So, it could be this time next year before the supply is back to normal and at reasonable prices.

Another industry that is having an impact on graphics cards is crypto. The thirst for cards has increased dramatically because those into crypto mining require them in large quantities. And this, in part, has made it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with continuing demand. Although, there is the potential for there to be a dwindling in this area in the next six to twelve months, which would be of significant benefit.

Nvidia, who have a reliance on chips, are making contingency plans as they are switching from Samsung, who can't produce the goods fast enough, to TSMC, for their next generation of GPUs. It's a smart move that should stave off further issues occurring where supply and demand are concerned moving forward.

So, for now, it's a case of as you were. And, when the time is right and the supply begins to increase, manufacturers will have a job on their hands as they look to work their way through the massive backlog that has built up over what will be a two year period. It then should be business as usual, with scalpers moving onto their next target.

