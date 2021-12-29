Left Menu

Asus rolls out December security patch to ROG Phone 5

In addition to bringing the December security patch, the latest ROG Phone 5 update also fixes a couple of issues including the one causing screen abnormalities when playing PUBG: NEW STATE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:23 IST
Asus rolls out December security patch to ROG Phone 5
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out the December 2021 Android security patch to the ROG Phone 5. The firmware version for this update is 18.0840.2112.210 and it is rolling out to the global units bearing the model number 'ZS673KS'.

In addition to bringing the December security patch, the update also fixes a couple of issues including the one causing screen abnormalities when playing PUBG: NEW STATE.

Below is the complete update changelog:

  1. Updated Android security patch to 2021-12
  2. Fixed an issue with screen abnormalities when playing PUBG: NEW STATE
  3. Fixed an issue with the crosshair function in Game Genie when the system language was set to Hebrew
  4. Fixed an issue where the status bar would not show the correct charging icon when charging through the bottom port

The update is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. You can also manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The phone houses a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front while at the back, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Meanwhile, Asus today announced the release of the stable Android 12 update to the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021