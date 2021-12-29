Asus rolls out December security patch to ROG Phone 5

Asus is rolling out the December 2021 Android security patch to the ROG Phone 5. The firmware version for this update is 18.0840.2112.210 and it is rolling out to the global units bearing the model number 'ZS673KS'.

In addition to bringing the December security patch, the update also fixes a couple of issues including the one causing screen abnormalities when playing PUBG: NEW STATE.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-12 Fixed an issue with screen abnormalities when playing PUBG: NEW STATE Fixed an issue with the crosshair function in Game Genie when the system language was set to Hebrew Fixed an issue where the status bar would not show the correct charging icon when charging through the bottom port

The update is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. You can also manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The phone houses a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front while at the back, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Meanwhile, Asus today announced the release of the stable Android 12 update to the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip.