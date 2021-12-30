December 2021 update lands on Realme GT: Here's what's new

The Realme GT has started receiving the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update in India. The update was announced in a post on the Realme community on Wednesday (via XDA-Developers).

The December 2021 update, build number RMX2202_11.C.05, brings all the new features of Android 12 as well as Realme UI 3.0, the company's latest custom Android skin.

Below is the complete changelog for the Realme GT UI 3.0 update:

New design

The all-new design, which emphasizes a sense of space, deliver a simple, clean, and comfortable visual and interactive experience.

Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and spacing out elements and prioritizes information with different colors to make key information stand out.

Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.

Optimizes Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimizes more than 300 animations to bring a more natural user experience.

More creative Always-On Display: Adds realmeow and Portrait silhouette to let you freely express yourself.

Convenience & efficiency

FlexDrop is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimized: Optimizes the method of switching floating windows between different sizes. You can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window.



Performance

Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.

Adds a chart to display your battery usage.

Improves the responsiveness of turning on or off WiFi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC.

Games

In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.

Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.

Camera

You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.

You can now drag the zoom slider to zoom in or out smoothly when shooting a video using the rear camera.

System

Optimizes the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.

Accessibility

Optimizes accessibility: Adds visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions. Optimizes categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general. TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar.



As always, the update is rolling out in stages and will reach all units in a few days.